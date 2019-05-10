Cong always takes people for granted: Modi on Pitroda's 1984 remark

[India], May 10 (ANI): Slamming Congress for its leader Sam Pitroda's 'So what? remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it has exposed the real mindset of the party.

He added that Congress always "takes for granted" the people of the country.

"Can Punjab ever forget the 1984 anti-Sikh riots," Modi asked a public gathering here.

"Congress has one more stain on it which can never be cleaned. Can Punjab ever forget 1984? Who is responsible for what happened then? For three decades injustice was meted out to my Sikh brothers and sisters, and now Congress says 'hua to hua.'" he said.

Continuing his attack on the Congress, the Prime Minister said, "Look at the arrogance by Congress, after 1984 those who killed Sikhs were sent to jails. I am getting them convicted. It was a massive genocide and they say 'hua toh hua'. But this 'chowkidar' will ensure justice. This chowkidar will not spare the murderers of Sikhs." The Prime Minister was reacting to a comment by Pitroda, who on Thursday responding to a question had said, "It happened in 1984, so what? (1984 hua toh hua). What have you done? (Ab kya hai '84 ka? Aapne kya kiya 5 saal mein, uski baat kariye. '84 mein hua to hua. Aapne kya kiya?)." Modi also accused the Congress of not making enough efforts at the time of Independence to ensure that Kartarpur Sahib is a part of India. "Our Kartarpur Sahib was snatched from us. Due to this historic mistake by Congress, Pakistan got an opportunity to play with our emotions. When we looked for the solution, 'darbari netas' of Congress started praising Pakistan. This is the politics by Congress," he said. Claiming that the Congress has been looting the country for long, Modi said, "This chowkidar is trying to correct the wrongdoings by Congress." "For 70 years, the Congress has done nothing to stop water that was flowing into Pakistan. Punjab, where 13 parliamentary seats are at stake, will go to polls in the seventh phase on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23. (ANI)