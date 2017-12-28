Cong announces Karan Singh Yadav as Alwar LS bypoll candidate

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): The Congress party has announced Karan Singh Yadav as the candidate for the Lok Sabha by-election of the Alwar constituency in Rajasthan.

''Congress President Rahul Gandhi has approved the candidature of Mr Karan Singh Yadav as Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Lok Sabha from Alwar Parliamentary constituency," reads an official statement.

The bypoll has been necessitated following the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mahant Chandnath.

A doctor by profession, Yadav has been a two-time MLA from Behrod and also an MP from Alwar. The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of MP Mahant Chandnath, earlier this year. The dates for the by elections of Alwar and Ajmer parliamentary constituencies and Mandalgarh assembly seat in Rajasthan are expected to be declared by the first week of January 2018. (ANI)