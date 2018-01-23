Cong announces screening committees for Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): The Congress Party on Monday announced its screening committees for poll-bound Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Senior Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik, Oscar Fernandes and Kumari Selja will head the screening committees for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland respectively.

Other leaders such as Shakeel Ahmed Khan and Amitabh Chakravarty will be the members of the screening committee for Tripura.

In Meghalaya, Tamra Dhwaj Sahu, and Meenakshi Natarajan will be members of the screening committee.

In Nagaland, the screening committee will have Gaurav Gogoi and Mausam Noor as its members. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced that polling in Tripura will take place on February 18 and Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27 respectively. The counting for all three states will be held on March 3. The terms of the Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura legislative assemblies will end on March 6, March 13 and March 14 respectively. (ANI)