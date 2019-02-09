Cong appeasing communal forces by invoking NSA for cow slaughter: Yechury

-Congress-Cow Slaughter -Nsa-Madhya Pradesh -Jpc-Rafale Deal

New Delhi (India), Feb 9 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government of appeasing communal forces by invoking National Security Act (NSA) against persons accused of cow slaughter.

“We express dismay that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh invoked NSA and arrested 5 people for cow-slaughter. NSA is grossly misused by the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh and we want that it should be revoked in this case,” Yechury said during a press conference here on Saturday.

“NSA is to act against anti-national terrorists and Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government using it in the case of cow-slaughter is indicative of fact that some sort of appeasement of the communal forces is being done by this government. We strongly disapprove of it,” said Yechury. With regard to the high-profile Rafale Jet deal, Yechury demanded that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) be constituted immediately. “The next three days will be the last three days of Parliament before the next general elections. In these three days Parliament must constitute the JPC that will have to give its report in a time-bound manner, pin down the guilty and on that basis action should be taken,” said Yechury. “The fact that the government is refusing to constitute the JPC is in itself an admission of guilt by Prime Minister and government and that they are deeply involved in the scam,” he added. (ANI)