Cong. castigates EC, demands action against PM Modi for MCC violation

[India], December 14 (ANI): The Congress Party leaders on Thursday castigated Election Commission of India (ECI) for not taking action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for violating moral code of conduct.

Pressing for action, Congress leaders after conducting an all-party meet in wake of upcoming winter session averred that EC failed to uphold its constitutional mandate.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the model code of conduct in Gujarat and no action was taken but Rahul Gandhi who just gave an interview on a TV Channel was handed an FIR, which is so disappointing".

Meanwhile, another Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised Prime Minister Modi for allegedly violating the model code of conduct in Gujarat and also for lashing out at former prime minister Manmohan Singh. "It was indeed shocking that the Election Commission had failed to uphold its constitutional mandate and for not taking action against Prime Minister Modi," Kharge said after the meeting. "When we asked Prime Minister Modi on his action in Gujarat, he evaded the question and didn't want to answer. He didn't answer over the issue at former prime minister's video. This is a serious one and we demand an apology from him," said senior Congress leader Anand Sharma. Meanwhile, before the meeting, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said "Election Commission had failed to uphold its constitutional mandate, instead of taking action for violations; the poll panel had allowed violations by the ruling party." "This attitude of the EC has cast ominous shadow on the credibility of the EC and the integrity of the electoral process," he said. (ANI)