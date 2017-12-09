Cong. confident of wiping BJP out of Gujarat

[India], December 09 (ANI): The Congress has asserted party's victory in the Gujarat assembly elections ahead of the first phase while saying that the BJP will be wiped out from the state.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Raju Waghmare said, "We are confident that in Gujarat Congress will come with a majority. Congress will form government in Gujarat after 22 years. The BJP will be totally wiped out from the state. Everybody in Gujarat wants change and Congress is that change."

The polling for the first phase of Gujarat assembly polls will begin at 8 am and continue till 5 in the evening.

The first phase of polling will be held in 89 assembly constituencies of Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions with 977 candidates in the fray. About 2.12 crore voters, comprising 1,11,05,933 men and 1,01,25,472 women, are expected to exercise their franchise. The second phase will be held on December 14 for 93 assembly constituencies while counting of the votes will be done on December 18. The crucial elections are being seen as prestige battle for BJP, which has been ruling the state for last 22 years, and litmus test for the Congress. (ANI)