'Cong conspiring against PM to sabotage probes in several cases'

[India], June 28 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accused the Congress of hatching a conspiracy against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sabotage probes of several cases, including the National Herald scam, Aircel-Maxis deal and Sunanda Pushkar death case.

"We have reached a very crucial stage in our fight against corruption. All the powerful people who are being prosecuted - National Herald scam, Sunanda Pushkar case, Aircel-Maxis deal - all these cases are in their final stages. To stop it, the Congress party with complicit elements in our government and party are trying to sabotage it by making deals," BJP leader Swamy told ANI.

"It's really unfortunate. It is aimed at weakening Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I would suggest him to set up a high-powered secret committee of officials at PMO and investigate these matters thoroughly," he added.

Swamy held a press conference soon after the Supreme Court said that the Central government was free to look into the charges against accused Enforcement Directorate officer Rajeshwar Singh, who is currently investigating the Aircel-Maxis and 2G Spectrum cases.

"I'm surprised that I was standing in defense of an investigator of government (Rajeshwar Singh) and government lawyer ASG Vikramjit Banerjee, came to court to fight against the government and me. I can confirm that a conspiracy is going on against PM Modi," Swamy said.

"I will reveal everything about this matter during an event in Mumbai on July 8," he added.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has rejected a secret report submitted in the apex court, which accuses Rajeshwar Singh of indulging in corruption.

The ED clarified that he had received a call from a Dubai-based person in 2016, who had provided a vital breakthrough for a case the ED was investigating.

"To put the record straight, Dr Rajeshwar Singh received a call in 2016 from a person based out of Dubai who gave important information regarding a case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. Dr Rajeshwar Singh passed on this information to the Directorate and the same was used in the investigation of the case," read a statement.

"A report related to the matter was generated by an intelligence agency about this call which was duly clarified by the Directorate that the phone call was related to an ongoing investigation. The matter was laid to rest," it added. (ANI)