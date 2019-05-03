Cong delegation meet ECI, discusses issues regarding EVM

[India], May 3 (ANI): A Congress delegation including Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Ahmed Patel and Jairam Ramesh approached the Election Commission on Friday to raise some issues regarding Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the Lok Sabha Elections.

Speaking to media, Singhvi said, "We spoke on the issues concerning. Firstly, there should be a provision for action against a candidate, if any tampering is found in any EVM during the auto check VVPAT trail...As of now, there is no provision of action by the Election Commission in such cases."

He further said, "Secondly, the details of EVMs during counting should be made available like EVM number from a particular booth...Thirdly, We have asked for details of malfunctioned EVMs and if an EVM is replaced then whether a mock trial is conducted or not." Singhvi also said, "We spoke on the issues in Amethi Parliamentary constituency." "The Uttar Pradesh government is hostile and it deliberately stopped schemes in Amethi as it is a constituency of Congress president Rahul Gandhi," he added. The Congress leader said, "For Amethi, video recording and the special observer should be appointed in every booth. The number of security personnel should also be increased there during the polls." "The election commission has noted our demands," he added. While Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that Congress never took credit for surgical strikes like BJP. We gave credit to armed forces. BJP did not give credit to armed forces which is a big insult to our jawans." (ANI)