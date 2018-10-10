Cong demands MJ Akbar's resignation, questions Swaraj's silence

[India], Oct 10 (ANI): Congress on Wednesday demanded an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations leveled against Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs MJ Akbar and his resignation. Congress also questioned External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's silence.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Jaipal Reddy said, "MJ Akbar has his own stature as a journalist and now minister also. Sushma Swaraj's silence is guilty. MJ Akbar must either give a satisfactory answer or he should resign. We demand an inquiry into the conduct of MJ Akbar."

Congress also cornered the Centre over the Rafale deal and blamed it of sending a dissenting IAS officer on leave while promoting those who favoured the deal.

Reddy said, "We are in favour of pursuing the truth behind Rafale deal. In slow degrees, we are collecting a piece of information. The joint secretary and acquisition manager (air) in the Defence ministry, Rajiv Verma, had objected to the deal. Rajeev Verma objected to the price and also about the chance being not given euro-fighters. The director general Smita Nagraj overruled these objections. The officers that obliged are enjoying perks of promotion and extension. It is an ongoing issue and every new fact is confirming that Prime Minister Modi favoured Anil Ambani."

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence in the matter, Congress alleged that the Modi government cannot break silence because if they do, they will get into a morass. "Their silence is guilty," Congress asserted.

Speaking further on the latest Supreme Court directive on the Rafale issue, Reddy said, "Supreme Court is the supreme judicial institution. Facts related to Rafale purchase will be submitted to the Supreme Court in a closed envelope. Supreme Court does its duty but a Joint Parliamentary Committee can look into many more things."

Claiming that the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) would be the biggest victim of deal, Reddy asserted that "it employs 35,000 people and because of this denial of Rafale contract, they will be throwing out 10,000 people and would be denying jobs to 10,000 more new people. (ANI)