Cong disrupting House to escape discussion on PNB scam: Piyush Goyal

[India], Mar. 5 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the Congress party is disrupting the proceeding of the Lok Sabha to evade a discussion on the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

"We are ready for discussion and will expose how the Congress and its entire leadership is guilty in this. People of India have given us the responsibility to expose such scams. We want that there should be full debate on this tomorrow. The Congress is disturbing the House to evade themselves from questions relating to PNB scam," he said.

To the unversed, the PNB detected a 1.77 billion dollar scam in which celebrity jewellery designer Nirav Modi acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from one of its branches for overseas credit from other Indian lenders. The scam started in 2011 and was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies. Meanwhile, the PNB filed a second complaint with the CBI on February 13. The CBI had received the complaint from the PNB on January 28 and a case was registered in the case on January 31. (ANI)