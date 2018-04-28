Cong files complaint against Janardhan Reddy for comparing Siddaramaiah to a demon

[India], Apr. 28 (ANI): The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Saturday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and ex-Karnataka minister Janardhan Reddy, for comparing State Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with a demon.

Reddy, while campaigning for Sriramulu, who is contesting from Molakalmuru, said, "Sriramulu has been fielded by BJP to kill Siddharavana."

Earlier, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had lashed out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting election tickets to the Reddy brothers, the mining barons of Karnataka.

Hinting towards the hypocrisy in Prime Minister Modi's stand against corruption, he said that Modi had renamed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to the Central Bureau of Illegal Mining. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)