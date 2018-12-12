Cong in 'Kamal Nath vs Scindia' dilemma for Madhya Pradesh CM

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): Having garnered the numbers to form the government in Madhya Pradesh, the next big challenge for the Congress is to overcome the issue of chief ministership.

With Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Kamal Nath and party's campaign committee in-charge Jyotiraditya Scindia being the two front-runners for the top post in the state, the Rahul Gandhi-led party is treading very thin ice as the appointment of either of the two may lead to internal rifts ahead of the crucial 2019 General elections.

Supporters in both camps have long been demanding their respective leader be appointed as the next chief minister. As the December 11 counting day edged closer, the mini-rivalry became more prominent as supporters, including party workers and MLAs, raised slogans outside the Congress' state unit headquarters here. However, sources close to the developments told ANI that Kamal Nath, a nine-time MP from the Chhindwara constituency, is the favourite among the two to be appointed as former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's successor. Sources informed that Kamal Nath's cause is also being backed by former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. Earlier today, the two Congress veterans were part of a delegation that submitted a letter of support from 121 MLAs, including the seven legislators the party roped in from BSP (2), SP (1) and Independent candidates (7), apart from the 114 victorious Congress candidates, to Governor Anandiben Patel, staking claim to form the government. Kamal Nath and Scindia received party observer AK Anthony from the Bhopal Airport and later travelled in the same car to attend the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at the party's headquarters, where the final decision for the state's next chief minister is likely to be made. (ANI)