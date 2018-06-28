Cong insulting armed forces by questioning surgical strike: Parrikar

[India], June 28 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday accused the Congress of "insulting the bravery of the armed forces by raising a question on September 2016 surgical strikes."

"I think Congress has lost the way and they are not realising that in order to defend their earlier step they are actually insulting the bravery of the armed forces. It is the credit of the forces, we have to all congratulate armed force," Parrikar

He further said Congress had accepted that surgical strike had taken place and also asked for its proof.

"Congress should have actually said that okay we asked for proof and we now accept that surgical strike had taken place," Parrikar said. Parrikar's remark comes after the Congress accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government of politicising the surgical strikes after a video of the same was released in public domain. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said, "Not only surgical strike, the entire Modi Government is fake and PM Modi is the most fake person. In 2018 PM Modi comes to Mumbai to address on 1975's Emergency and doesn't talk about 2018." The strikes were conducted by the Indian army in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) against terror launch pads along the line of control (LoC) in Pakistan. (ANI)