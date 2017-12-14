Cong. is habitual of creating fuss around elections, says Raman Singh

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Thursday said Congress has a habit of creating fuss around elections.

"Sometimes charges are made on EVM tempering and sometimes on EC. But public knows the truth as they have seen the elections. We are glad that the election procedure was peaceful," said Raman Singh while attending Aashirwad Samaroh.

Aashirwad Samaroh was an event organised for the newly selected candidates in Indian army from Chhattisgarh.

"All the selected candidates are going for the training. They are going to different centers of India for training. Chhattisgarh youngsters are more interested towards Indian Army," said Raman Singh to media. (ANI)