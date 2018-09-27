Cong-JD (S) coalition govt will run for 5 years: K'taka CM

[India], Sep 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday expressed his confidence of running the Janata Dal-Congress (Secular) coalition government for full five-year term.

He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for attempts to destabilise the state government. "In Karnataka, our government is very stable. It will run for five years. That is all rumour (18 Congress and JD(S) Members of legislative Assembly joining BJP). The BJP is trying to destabilise the government," Kumaraswamy said.

On September 19, Karnataka Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar also accused the BJP of trying to topple the Karnataka government ahead of the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Shivakumar had also alleged that the BJP was trying to bribe MLAs. (ANI)