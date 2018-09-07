Cong leader announces Rs 5L reward for chopping off Ram Kadam's tongue

[India], Sept. 07 (ANI): Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Subodh Saoji announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for anyone who "chops off the tongue" of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ram Kadam.

"I am announcing a Rs 5 lakh reward for anyone who chops off BJP MLA Ram Kadam's tongue. I strongly condemn him saying girls should be abducted," Saoji said.

His remark came after Kadam, while addressing at a Dahi Handi event, said that in case girls refuse marriage proposals from boys he will help the couples elope.

Condemning Kadam's remark, Bala Padelkar, president of the Dahi Handi Coordination Committee, Mumbai, has decided to boycott the former's Dahi Handi from next year. After furore over his remark Kadam had clarified that his statement was quoted out of context. "A 40-second incomplete video is being circulated by opposition leaders. I would only request them to listen to my complete statement. If my statement has hurt anyone, I won't mind expressing regret for the same," he had told ANI. (ANI)