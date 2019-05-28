Cong leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to join BJP on June 1

[India], May 28 (ANI): Irrigation Minister Girish Dattatray Mahajan on Tuesday said that Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on June 1.

Patil and Mahajan met at the latter's residence today in Mumbai. "After Narendra Modi's oath on May 30 as the Prime Minister of the country for the second time, Patil will join the BJP on June 1," said Mahajan.

It is learned that Patil's son Sujay Vikhe Patil, who won the Lok Sabha polls as a BJP candidate from Ahmadnagar constituency, was also present during the meeting.

It is worth noting that on April 25 Congress president Rahul Gandhi had accepted Patil's resignation as the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly. Patil had sent his letter of resignation to Gandhi after his son Sujay joined the BJP. (ANI)