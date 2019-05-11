Cong leader Raj Kumar Chauhan joins BJP

[India], May 11 (ANI): Dissatisfied with not getting a ticket from the Congress party in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, former Delhi minister and Congress leader Raj Kumar Chauhan joined the BJP on Saturday.

Chauhan formally joined the BJP in the presence of Delhi unit BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Union Minister Vijay Goel and other senior leaders of the party.

The 4-time MLA and former minister in Sheila Dikshit Cabinet, Chauhan was seeking ticket from North-West Delhi parliamentary constituency.

While joining the ruling party at the Centre, Chauhan said that his ticket had got cleared by senior Congress leaders but was denied at the eleventh hour. "A ticket, cleared by the election board comprising top leaders of the party, got rejected and was given to somebody else," Chauhan told media persons after joining the BJP. The Congress party has fielded Delhi Congress working president Rajesh Lilothia from the North West Delhi constituency. On April 21, his supporters in the Congress party had also protested outside Congress president Rahul Gandhi's residence over the denial of ticket to Chauhan. All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are going to polls on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)