Cong leader Revanth Reddy seeks action against KTR's kin

[India], December 12 (ANI): Congress leader Revanth Reddy has alleged that Telangana IT Minister K.T Rama Rao's (KTR) father-in-law got a government job by forging papers.

Reddy alleged that Rao’s father-in-law got his certificates made from a busted institute and demanded action against him.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said: KTR's father-in-law used to work in the forest department. He has been in the government service for the last 25 years and is earning a pension of Rs. 50,000 every month for the last 10 years."

"We are not protesting, we just wanted to know that whether he forged his documents to get a government job or not and whether he is Scheduled Tribe (ST) or not. When the allegation was raised, he said that he had got the government job during Congress rule", added Reddy.

Reddy explained that KTR's family members, whether it's his son, daughter, mother, father or anyone, all are equal before the law.

"They (KTR's family members) should be charged under Revenue Recovery Act, and should return back the public money. And they should be jailed for two months", said Reddy.

Reddy himself is embroiled in various controversies ranging from land acquisitions to highway projects.

The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday claimed to have smashed a racket involved in helping students get fake certificates and reports.

According to a sub-inspector of Sultanbazar Police Station, P. Radha Mohan Rao, the company, 'Kab Technology and Services' was preparing fake project reports of prominent organizations.

Reportedly, Kab Technology and Services' is the same company which helped Rao's father-in-law forge his documents.

Speaking to ANI, sub-inspector Rao said: "The company was giving out fake project reports and certificates to the students. This business started six months ago. Some colleges used to allow the students to get their reports stamped from this company and submitted to various universities."

"We have caught three people who were responsible for this. They have also started a visa immigration firm, without permission from the government. We have seized three computers, one colour printer, 60 fake certificates and project reports, some visiting cards and advertising materials. The three of them have been taken to Sultanbazar Police Station for further investigation". (ANI)