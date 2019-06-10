Cong leaders are confused, their thoughts diffused and arrogance at peak: Modi

[India], May 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that in the six phases of the Lok Sabha elections people have wholeheartedly voted in NDA's favour while the Congress is not even in a position to win 50 seats with confidence. He also said that Sam Pitroda's remarks revealed that the party's arrogance was at its peak.

"In the six phases, people have voted in the favour of NDA while Congress is struggling to get even 50 seats. Their leaders are confused, their thought is diffused and their arrogance is at its peak. What the guru (Sam Pitroda) of 'Naamdar' (Rahul Gandhi) said regarding the 1984 riots has made everyone angry," Modi said at an election rally here.

The Prime Minister said that Congress had tried to bury the mess of 1984 riots and even took the audacious decision of giving top posts to the people accused of instigating the riots, which led to the loss of lives all across the country. He also took a jibe at Congress' decision to appoint Kamal Nath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. "It is 35 years since the unfortunate 1984 anti-Sikh riots happened. Congress always tried to brush away the matter. The accused in the matter were appointed ministers in the centre, people who had serious charges against them were given big responsibilities. They even made one of them the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh," Modi said. All 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will see polling in the seventh and the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 19. The counting of votes will begin on May 23. (ANI)