Cong Min demands Kali Charan Saraf's apology for urinating in public

[India] Feb. 15 (ANI): The Congress on Thursday took potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a photo of Rajasthan Health Minister Kali Charan Saraf urinating on the walls of the pink city went viral and said the government should be ashamed and apologise.

Congress leader Raghu Sharma said that the minister should apologise for his act.

"The government talks about Swachh Bharat Mission but its health minister here in Rajasthan is caught urinating in public. The government should be ashamed and must publicly apologise," Congress leader Raghu Sharma told reporters here.

Yesterday, a picture of State Health Minister urinating had gone viral. However he shrugged it off, saying it was 'not a big issue'. The picture comes as the Jaipur Municipal Corporation is working hard to bring the city on the top charts under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. According to rules, those urinating on roads are asked to cough up fine of Rs. 200. (ANI)