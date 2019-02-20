Cong MLA JN Ganesh held in Gujarat, to be produced in court on Thursday

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): Congress MLA JN Ganesh was held in Gujarat's Somnath city and will be brought to Bengaluru later today, Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil confirmed on Wednesday.

Speaking to media here, Patil said Ganesh, who has been accused of 'assaulting' Congress MLA Anand Singh last month, will be produced before the Ramnagar court on Thursday.

"Congress MLA JN Ganesh was held by our police at 2 pm in Somnath, Gujarat, today. He will be brought to Bengaluru later today and will be produced before Ramnagar court tomorrow," said Patil.

Ganesh and Singh allegedly got into a heated argument last month at a resort near Bengaluru where the Congress party had sequestered 76 lawmakers to protect them from poaching by the BJP, following which Singh was admitted to the hospital. An MLA from Kampli, Ganesh was suspended by Congress' Karnataka unit general secretary VY Ghorpade on the directions of state unit president Dinesh Gundu Rao. Ever since the brawl took place, Ganesh had been absconding. (ANI)