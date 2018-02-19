Cong MLA protests against Chattisgarh CM over PNB fraud

[India], Feb. 19 (ANI): Chattisgarh state assembly speaker on Monday suspended 30 MLA's of the Congress party as the latter held protests against Chief Minister's invitation to a corporate funding in relation to Nirav Modi.

They had alleged that the Chief Minister Raman Singh had invited the Metals and Mining Corporation Rio Tinto for making an investment in Chattisgarh, which has certain connections to Nirav Modi, the prime accused in the Punjab National Bank fraud.

The MLA's further said that the Chie Minister had sent an invitation to the company in spite of the company being blacklisted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of the investigation in the PNB fraud case.

Meanwhile, seven more properties have been attached by the ED in connection with the PNB scam. (ANI)