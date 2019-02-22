Cong MLAs back Navjot Sidhu's remarks on Pulwama attack

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Several Congress leaders on Friday came out in support of Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu who is under attack from political and other quarters for his remarks on the Pulwama terror strike.

A day after the February 14 attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir, the cricketer-turned-politician while referring to Pakistan had said a country cannot be blamed for the act of an individual. Jaish-e-Mohammad, led by Pakistan-based Masood Azhar, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Talking to ANI, Congress MLA Harjot Kanwal said, "We are protesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party and Badal family. We are with Sidhu. He has not said something wrong." At the protest outside the Punjab Assembly, Kanwal and other Congress MLAs, including Dharamvir Agnihotri and Harminder Gill, displayed photographs of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal meeting former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The protest came two days after pictures of Sidhu were burnt in the Assembly as a mark of protest against the Congress leader’s remarks on the terror attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead. SAD MLAs had also stormed the Well of the House demanding the resignation of Sidhu. BJP leader Rajesh Honey had told ANI that a "traitor" like Sidhu should be "socially and politicallyboycotted". (ANI)