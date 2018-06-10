Cong MLAs not happy after cabinet expansion: K'taka Dy CM

[India], June 10 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said the Congress MLAs are not happy after the recent cabinet expansion.

Addressing the media, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "We had a meeting today and we discussed various issues. We reviewed the status of projects that the previous government had begun. The present political situation was also discussed wherein some of our MLAs were not happy after the cabinet expansion."

In the recent portfolio allocation, the Congress was given charge of 22 ministries, including home, irrigation, health, agriculture and women and child welfare ministries; while 12 ministries, including finance and excise, public works department, education, tourism and transport ministries were allocated to the Janata Dal (Secular).

On June 7, Congress party workers protested as expectant candidates Roshan Baig and Ramalinga Reddy were not given ministerial berths. Apart from Baig and Reddy, the expectant candidates from the Congress party who were dropped from the cabinet include M.B. Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, H.K. Patil, Shyamnur Shivashankarappa, Tanvir Sait, Satish Jarkhiholi, N.A. Harris, Dr Sudhakar, Rahim Khan, Bhyrati Basavaraju, S. Shivalli, Satish Jarakiholi, Eshwar Khandre and M.T.B. Nagaraj. (ANI)