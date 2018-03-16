Cong MP moves resolution in RS, demands 'Sindh' be replaced with 'NE' in National Anthem

[Inida], Mar 16 (ANI): Congress MP Ripun Bora on Friday moved a private resolution in Rajya Sabha, seeking an amendment of the National Anthem and replacing the word 'Sindh' with 'Northeast' region.

Bora, moving the resolution, explained the word 'Sindh' representing Sindh province, which is no longer a part of India but Pakistan, should be deleted and a word representing 'North East' region, an important part of the country, be added.

The Congress MP from Assam sought an amendment of the National Anthem and replacement of the words.

"North East is an important part of India, it is unfortunate that it is not part of the National Anthem. On the other hand, Sindh is mentioned, which is no longer a part of India but of Pakistan, which is a hostile country," Bora told ANI. The resolution mentioned the North East region finds no mention in the National Anthem. "Then President of India Dr. Rajendra Prasad had in a statement on January 24, 1950 said the composition consisting of the words and music known as 'Jana Gana Mana' is the National Anthem of India subject to such alterations in the words as the Government of India may authorise as occasion arises," the resolution said.(ANI)