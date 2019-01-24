Cong not a strong opposition to fight LS polls, says Prashant Kishor

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) vice-president Prashant Kishor on Thursday said it will be a fight between the BJP and the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as the Congress is still not strong opposition.

Kishor, who had worked as an election strategist for both Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and Nitish Kumar in 2015, joined the JD(U) in September last year. He was made JD(U) national vice-president after a month of joining the party.

On being asked to respond on allegations on him being recommended by BJP president Amit Shah to become JD (U) vice president, Kishor said that media has distorted Nitish Kumar's statement. "In an interview by a channel, Nitish Kumar was asked that why Prashant Kishor has been given such a big post and named JD(U) vice president then Kumar clarified that it is not monarchy and not only us but the president of our alliance partner (BJP) Amit Shah has called up and said to induct me to the party. It is because Nitish Kumar and I thought we need approval from the BJP, who is our alliance partner. Nitish Kumar has said it was not just JD(U)'s decision but also approval from our alliance to include me to his party," Kishor said. This clarification came after a few media reports started doing rounds that Amit Shah dialled Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) supremo Nitish Kumar twice as the recommendation to appoint Prashant Kishor as JD(U) vice president. "Nitish Kumar has said that I have been working with his party for a long time and we share good terms and it's not only him but Amit Shah has also called to induct me in JD(U)," Kishor told ANI. "It clearly shows that both BJP and JD(U) have an understanding between each other and whatever decision we take we take in unison," he added. Talking about the upcoming polls, Kishor stated that he has been tasked with the job of connecting the party with the youth ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. "I have been assigned the task of attracting young talent, from all social segments to politics which was becoming inaccessible and I am doing that," Kishor told ANI. Kishor said that he is confident that the NDA alliance will be victorious in Bihar in the coming elections. (ANI)