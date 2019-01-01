Cong only thinks of Italian women's interest, not Indian Muslim women: Swamy

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): The Congress party thinks only of Italian women's interest and not interest of Muslim women of India, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy, a day after united Opposition thwarted the government's attempt to push the instant Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha as it insisted on referring it to the select committee of Parliament.

The revised bill to make instant Triple Talaq a punishable offence got stalled in Rajya Sabha yesterday. After opposition pressed for a select parliamentary committee to further scrutinize the bill. The house was adjourned till January 2

"Now it is a numbers game. Let us see. The opposition is making noise not to have the thing (triple talaq bill). AIADMK were blocking the proceedings so the Rajya Sabha had to be adjourned otherwise you could've had it, now it has to be a day after. But we are sorry that the Congress party thinks only of Italian women's interest and not Muslim women's interest in India," Swamy told ANI.

"It is a shame on them that they want to postpone it by taking it to select committee. Why? We have debated it enough. The whole country has been debating it," he added.

The Bill, which proposes to criminalize the practice of Muslims men giving divorce to their wives by uttering the word "Talaq" thrice in quick succession, was passed by Lok Sabha three days back.

It needs to be passed by the Rajya Sabha to become a law.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2018 was slated to be taken up by the Rajya Sabha yesterday for consideration and passing.

However, as soon as an effort was made to take the Bill up, an uproar erupted in the House.

TMC leader Derek O Brien said all opposition parties unanimously want the Bill to be sent to a select committee for proper scrutiny.

Echoing similar sentiments, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, said, "This is such an important bill which can positively or negatively affect the lives of crores of people can't be passed just like this without going to a select committee."

Congress leader Anand Sharma also said that a legislative scrutiny was critical of the Bill before it could be taken up by the house.(ANI)