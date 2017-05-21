Cong. opposes construction of Nathuram Godse memorial

[India], May 21 (ANI): The Congress party on Sunday vehemently opposed the notion of building a memorial for Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse and asserted that the idea itself was wrong.

Congress leader Naseem Khan, while addressing the media here, said that it was incorrect to build a memorial for a person who killed the 'father of our nation.'

"The Hindu Mahasabha is playing with the feelings of 125 crore people of India. On one hand, they speak of the greatness of Mahatma Gandhi; while on the other hand, they encourage building a memorial for his assassin. This proposal itself is wrong and the Congress has and will continue to oppose this," he said.

Developing on this, Khan, while replying to a poser and highlighting the contradictory ideals of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders, urged for a strict action to be taken against those who follow the path of 'Muh mein Ram, mann mein Nathuram'. According to reports, discussions are underway regarding the construction of a memorial for Nathuram Godse in Thane. Land has been allocated for the same in Saparde village near Kalyan. (ANI)