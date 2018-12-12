Cong played important role in giving alternative to BJP: Sharad Pawar

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): Hailing the Congress for its victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi-led party has played an important role in giving an alternative to the BJP and others.

"There is happiness among all parties except the BJP. Congress has played an important role in giving an alternative to the BJP. Congress was receptive towards other smaller parties," Pawar said, adding that the people have expressed displeasure over 4.5 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NAD government at the Centre.

He also said that BSP and SP should be a part of the opposition alliance. "BSP and SP should be a part of this alliance. They are not yet together with us," he said. Referring to demonetisation, Supreme Court Judges' press conference, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other issues, he said: "Independent institutions are being attacked." NCP chief also expressed displeasure over the way Gandhi family was targeted by the BJP during the election campaign. "The election campaigning targeted only one family, but the BJP didn't realise that the new generation has not seen Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi," he said. "They have seen only 10 years when Sonia and Rahul didn't hold any position of power," he added. (ANI)