Cong rally is 'Parivar Akrosh' not 'Jan Akrosh': Amit Shah

[India], Apr. 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Sunday tore into the Congress party, saying that the 'Jan Akrosh' rally organised by the latter was, in reality, a 'Parivar Akrosh' rally.

Talking to his Twitter handle, the BJP chief said that the rally organised by the Congress highlighted the increasing irrelevance of a "dynasty and their courtiers," who were overthrown from one State after another in the elections.

"A dynasty and their courtiers, who were sent out of state after state by 'Jan Aadesh' now pretend to represent 'Jan Akrosh.' Today's Congress rally is nothing but a 'Parivar Akrosh Rally' which highlights their increasing irrelevance," Amit Shah tweeted.

"During today's 'Parivar Akrosh Rally' you will see abject India-hatred on display. After all, the Congress cannot digest that 125 crore Indians have seen through their anti-development and highly divisive politics. Congress' efforts to create divisions are fully exposed!" he added.

He further said that the Congress party couldn't digest that the people of the country saw through their "anti-development and highly divisive politics".

He added that the party stood exposed in their effort to create divisions.

"If the Congress wants to see 'Jan Akrosh' they should see the results of the election after election, where their Party has been comprehensively defeated across the length and breadth of India. People are not tolerating Congress' lies, empty promises, corruption and communalism," Shah tweeted.

Further, taking a dig at the party, the BJP chief said that if the Congress party wanted to see 'Jan Akrosh,' they should see the results of an election.

Shah questioned the Congress party for 'disallowing" the Parliament from functioning and preventing the formation of an OBC commission.

He even asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to apologise to the nation for "trampling over every possible institution in the country just because of their power hungry nature."

"If the Congress really wants to know why is there Jan Akrosh, they should answer in today's rally why did they disallow Parliament to function. They should answer why has the Congress prevented the formation of an OBC commission that gives justices to backward sections?" asked Shah.

"I also hope the Congress President apologizes to the nation for the Party's efforts to trample over every possible institution in the country just because of their power-hungry nature. The country is tired of these negative and arm-twisting tactics of the Congress," he added.

Rahul Gandhi showcased 'Jan Aakrosh' (public outrage) over an alleged failure and corruption of the Prime Minister Modi-led government.

This was Gandhi's first rally in Delhi since assuming the post of Congress president.

The rally comes ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, which will take place on May 12. (ANI)