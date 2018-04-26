Cong slams Centre for stalling Justice KM Joseph's elevation

[India], Apr 26 (ANI): The Congress on Thursday slammed the Centre for stalling the elevation of Justice KM Joseph as a Supreme Court judge.

"Central Government only wants judges whom they prefer. Law says appointment will be made on collegiums' choice but this government ignores the collegiums' recommendation," Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal told press, here.

Sibal also quoted a notice released on the Supreme Court's website in January that hailed Joseph as highly deserving.

Earlier in the day, the Central Government sent back the Supreme Court collegium its recommendation to appoint Uttarakhand Chief Justice Justice as a Supreme Court judge, asking to reconsider the recommendation. (ANI)