Cong. targets PM Modi over cow vigilantism, calls him 'biggest hypocrite in India'

[India], June 30 (ANI): Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "the biggest hypocrite in the country", the Congress on Friday dismissed his condemnation of cow protection-related violence and said such "rhetoric words" meant nothing as actions outdo them.

Congress leader N.A. Harris told ANI that instead of making statements on such issues, the Prime Minister should catch hold of "anti-social" elements and put them in jail.

"He (Prime Minister Modi) is the biggest hypocrite in the country. He talks something, he does something. He should catch hold off the Gau Rakshaks and put them in jail. Who are they? They are anti-social elements. Now who is selling cow and who is buying cow, let the government bring in rules in that. If Narendra Modi is really a lover of cow.let him stop the export. Ban the cow slathering all together.it is not about Hindu and Muslims it is about human life and we have to value that," he added.

Another party leader Sachin Sawant said Prime Minister should be bothered about his own party organisations which are encouraging such kind of incidents. "It is not the first time that we are listening this from him (Prime Minister Modi). He has said it earlier as well. So, we really believe that there needs to be some concrete action. All his rhetoric words should be translated into action and that is all what we are demanding. The Prime Minister should be bothered about his own party organisation which are encouraging such kind of incidents," he added. PM Modi asserted that violence is not a solution to any problem and no one has the right to take the law in his or her own hands in this nation. "Today, I want to say a few words and express sadness on some of the things going on. India is a land of non violence; the land of Mahatma Gandhi. Why do we forget that? No one spoke about protecting cows more than Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave," he added. During the last few months, incidents of mob lynching, violence, murder in the name of cow protection have increased, causing a tense situation across the country. Earlier, Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seeking publicity by criticising the violence in the name of cow vigilantism. Talking to ANI, Azad said, "This is only a publicity stunt. He is making statement under public pressure after the people protested against such attacks. It is an eye wash, we don't believe him."(ANI)