Cong to meet Rajasthan Guv tomorrow; will stake claim to form govt

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): A delegation of Congress leaders will meet Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh on Wednesday and stake claim to form the next government in the state, Rajasthan Congress General Secretary Sushil Sharma confirmed on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "A high-level delegation including the likes of AICC General Secretary Avinash Pandey ji, K. C. Venugopal ji, will meet the Governor tomorrow. The delegation will meet the governor at 7 pm".

He added that the party will confirm the total number of legislators that have sided with them after the meeting tomorrow.

When asked if the Congress is in contact with other political parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Sharma said, "I cannot answer that question. These decisions are made by the senior leaders, they are looking into the matter." The Congress has bagged 98 seats and is leading in one more, as per latest data from the Election Commission of India, two seats away from a majority in the 200-constituency assembly. The BJP, on the other hand, has emerged victorious in 73 constituencies. Earlier in the day, outgoing chief minister Vasundhara Raje conceded defeat and congratulated the Congress party for their success in the state Assembly elections. As per reports, Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and senior leader Ashok Gehlot are the front-runners for the post of chief minister. (ANI)