Cong trying to spread hatred: Giriraj on Nirupam's PM remark

[India], Oct 8 (ANI): Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Giriraj Singh on Monday accused the Congress of trying to spread hatred in the country.

The BJP minister's remark was in reaction to Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam's comment on Sunday. Nirupam, in reference to the recent violence that took place in parts of Gujarat allegedly targeting people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should also remember that he too would have to visit his constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

"The Congress is trying to spread hatred in the country, whether it is the case of Bhima Koregaon violence or SC/SCT Act protest. Spreading hatred in the nation is a planned conspiracy by the Congress. It is Rahul's Koregaon, Rahul's Alpesh and Rahul's Thakor Sena," Singh said while indirectly alleging that all these things are happening with Congress president Rahul Gandhi's blessings.

Singh added, "During Gujarat elections, Congress President Rahul Gandhi spread caste related tension in the state. Rahul is sowing seeds of hatred in the country and he should apologise for it."

After reports of mass migration of migrant workers from Gujarat, Congress leader Nirupam had said: "If people belonging to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are being forced to move out of Gujarat, the Prime Minister should remember that he will have to visit Varanasi, the natives of which hugged him and made him the Prime Minister."

Later, Nirupam said the Director General of Police's (DGP) statement on North Indians leaving the state for festivals was a "big lie". Nirupam tweeted, "DGP Gujarat saying that North Indians are going for festivals to their home town and not being forced to leave.Its big lie.Diwali & Chhath holidays will start after one month.Not now.#BJP is forcing them to flee and defaming Congress MLA. Modiji, stop this parochial politics."

Non-Gujaratis, especially those hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were attacked recently after a man was arrested from Bihar for allegedly raping a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district last week.

Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha said as many as 42 cases have been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 342 people have been arrested across the state in the alleged attacks on non-Gujaratis.

According to reports, many workers belonging to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states were forced to board home-bound trains. (ANI)