Cong will get a major shock on result day: Dharmendra Pradhan

[India], December 15 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday mocked the Congress party and said that the latter should not react so soon over exit polls as it is yet to experience a major shock after final results are declared.

Speaking to media, Pradhan said, "They should not be scared of exit poll.. Let the final result come, then they will be more shocked."

He further said that the public is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP and that Congress is not able to digest this fact.

"The public of the nation is standing like a rock behind Prime Minister Modi and Congress is not able to digest it. From day one they don't have public support. Core group of congress party has gone mad." As soon the two-phase Gujarat assembly elections came to an end on Thursday, the exit polls of various media houses predicted that the BJP will secure a big win in Gujarat. Most of the exit polls showed that BJP will secure more than 100 seats out of total 182 in Gujarat. The Congress, however, rebuffed the exit polls and said that it would be proved wrong on the day of result, December 18. The results will be declared on December 18.(ANI)