Cong will take Vasundhara Raje's schemes forward: Gehlot

[India], Oct 7 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that Congress will go to polls on development plank and if voted to power it would continue with Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje-led government's schemes rather than bringing them to an end.

Speaking to ANI, Gehlot said the party will focus on development done during its previous rules in the poll-bound state and highlight the failure of the state during its campaigning.

"People are angry with Vasundhara ji. She not only cheated the people but has betrayed them. The public had given the government a huge majority. But, corruption has increased manifold. Congress will surely come to power. If we come to power, we promise the people of Rajasthan that we will not end any scheme started by Vasundhara ji. We will take them forward. For development, it is our progressive thought to work in the interest of people without wasting time," he said.

Gehlot, who is also the chairman of the state's Election Coordination Committee, said that preparations are in full swing to bounce back in power. "We are ready (for the polls). Full preparations are going on. We face no problems, as the situation is in favour of Congress. I am confident that we will form the next government in Rajasthan," he said. Continuing his tirade against the BJP, Gehlot alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, were the only two people ruling the country. He further said that Prime Minister Modi was only running after the Gandhi family, instead of crediting the party for doing development works in the last 70 years. "Everyone is seeing these two people (Prime Minister Modi and Shah) ruling the country. They (BJP) have always talked about dynastic politics. Look at Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, they took our nation to great heights. Instead of appreciating our work, Prime Minister Modi is running after one (Gandhi) family and this will cost them," Gehlot added. The two-time former Rajasthan Chief Minister claimed that Prime Minister Modi failed to provide 'acche din' to the people of the country. "Prime Minister said that nearly six lakh villages are connected by electricity, and he says that the entire country is electrified. People are asking questions on the following things - Where is the black money? And where is the employment promised to two crore people? We do not need to do anything. Rafale deal is such a big thing and he is not answering (to the allegations)." Gehlot refuted reports of a division within the state Congress unit, and said some "political players" were responsible for spreading such rumours. "The high committee makes a decision after the elections. Never ever we have declared any chief ministerial candidate. We have no demands. There is no infighting. We have been functioning well under Rahul Gandhi. There is no lobbying and we all are working hard to form the next government in Rajasthan," he clarified. Rajasthan is slated to go to polls on December 7, and counting of votes will be done on December 11. (ANI)