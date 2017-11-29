Cong. women's wing raise issue of women upliftment in Gujarat

[India] November 29 (ANI): All India Mahila Congress on Wednesday organised a 'Mahila Samvaad' program in Gujarat's Surat city aimed at women upliftment.

Speaking to ANI, All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev said "Women play an important role in all fields, since few years they are not getting recognized for their role. Congress has done a lot for women in Gujarat since independence which BJP has not even touched on".

"This program was held to make women aware that upliftment of girl and women will be our first priority. However, there are more than 50 percent female voters in Gujarat who are capable of changing the fate of the state," she said.

Meanwhile, former union minister Kumari Selja said, "Whenever you see Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lectures, it touches a new low because he knows BJP is going to lose and be thrown out of Gujarat that is why he speaks in such a way". "They (BJP) have nothing to offer rather than fake promises," she added. The two-phase Gujarat elections will take place on December 9 and 14, while the result will be out on December 18. (ANI)