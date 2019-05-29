Cong writes to Backward Classes Commission on NALSAR seat reservations

[India], May 29 (ANI): The Congress party has written to National Commission for Backward Classes chairperson Bhagwan Lal Sahni demanding implementation of reservation policies for the backward category students in the NALSAR law university here.

The party's national spokesperson Sravan Dasoju submitted his petition to National Commission for Backward Classes chairperson Bhagwan Lal Sahni pointed out a violation in the reservation of seats in the Hyderabad-based NALSAR University of Law for the local/domicile as well as the students belonging to Other Backward Category (OBC) and Backward Category (BC).

"The Registrar of the NALAR University came up with a lame and untenable excuse that there is no provision made in the NALSAR University Act to extend reservations to OBCs students. However, neither the NALSAR University nor the state of Telangana is allowed to violate the presidential order and rule of reservation that was already in existence in Telangana and continue to harp on an illegal act that was made preventing the statutory rights to students," Dasoju said. He stated that the university has "failed to implement the reservation policies in the state of Telangana as applicable to state universities and has been committing a breach of various laws including the Constitution of India by not reserving adequate seats" for the students belonging to the OBC and BC category. "We make an earnest appeal to direct the government of Telangana and the NALSAR to strictly implement OBC reservations and further stay their admissions till the issue of OBC reservations is resolved," Dasoju added. (ANI)