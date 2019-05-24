Congratulations to winners, but all losers are not losers: Mamata Banerjee

[India], May 23 (ANI): Without taking names, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated the "winners" of the Lok Sabha elections but said "all losers are not losers".

"Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched," Banerjee tweeted.

Her comments have come after the trends till afternoon show BJP led NDA coming back to power with an overwhelming majority in the country.

NDA is leading on 350 of the total 542 Lok Sabha seats in the country while Congress-led-UPA has the lead on 89 seats. SP-BSP and others are in the lead on 103 seats. BJP has made inroads in West Bengal too and is currently leading on 19 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state while TMC has retained the lead in 22. In the 2014 elections, BJP could manage just two Lok Sabha seats in the state while TMC won 34 seats. The CPI had managed two seats and four went to Congress. (ANI)