Congress- JD(S) formed 'unholy alliance' against people's mandate: Amit Shah

[India], May 21 (ANI): Terming the alliance of the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) as "'unholy", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Monday said both the parties joined hands to come to power in Karnataka against the people's mandate.

Shah, while addressing the media for the first time after their party leader B. S. Yeddyurappa announced his resignation ahead of the floor test in Karnataka, said the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the assembly polls, which clearly shows that the people's mandate was anti-Congress.

"The Congress crossed all limits in Karnataka assembly elections. The JD(S) formed an alliance with the Congress against the people's mandate. This is an 'unholy alliance'," Shah said.

Further taking a jibe at the Congress-JD(S) alliance the BJP chief said the parties are celebrating for losing seats in Karnataka assembly polls.

"What is the Congress celebrating? More than half of their ministers lost, Chief Minister lost from one seat. Similarly, why is JDS celebrating, for getting 37 seats?" Shah said.

The BJP chief said they made corruption, women harassment and atrocities against Dalits as their election agenda, which was avoided by the Congress party during their tenure in the state.

He said after the Karnataka assembly polls, it seems like Congress' faith on the EVM and the Election Commission have been restored.

"Now the Congress likes EVM and the Election Commission. It's a good sign that opposition now likes both of them even after what they have in hand is an incomplete victory. All I can say is hopefully they like EVM and Election Commission even when they lose and abide by the Supreme Court's order," Shah said.

"Congress party with a history of dismissing more than 50 governments by abusing Article 356 has no moral right to preach us on democracy," he said.

The BJP chief even hit out at the Congress on their horse-trading allegation and said that they never believed in the concept of poaching any other parties leaders.

In returned he questioned the Congress party for locking their MLAs in hotel before the floor test.

"We were accused of horse-trading their MLAs. We never believe in horse-trading. Congress should answer what they did with MLAs by locking them in a five-star hotel. We had the right, so we claimed to form the government," he said.

When questioned about the Congress-JD(S) alliance, Shah said that "both have conned people" and will come to know about the "pros and cons of this unholy alliance" later.

Talking about the 2019 General election, Shah expressed confidence in forming the government with absolute majority.

Commenting on Goa and Manipur Assembly polls, Shah said the Congress despite being the single largest party in the two states had not staked claims, so the Governor had invited them to form the government. (ANI)