Congress a 'special purpose vehicle' used to gain independence: Amit Shah

[India], June 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Sunday dubbed the

Congress Party a 'special purpose vehicle' which was used by the people only to gain independence from the Britishers.

Addressing a gathering in Mumbai, Shah said, "Those who wanted independence gathered under the Congress Party... It

was like a special purpose vehicle, which was used by many to gain independence. Once it role was fulfilled, the party

became irrelevant. They were hardly any principles, hence Congress' existence, post independence, is solely based for

politics." He said the BJP is a party where anyone can become its president and a 'chaiwala' can become the prime minister of the country, unlike the Congress Party, where only the 'royalty' are acceded within the party. "When Sonia Gandhi steps down from her post, everyone knows who will become the next president (Rahul Gandhi). Now tell me who will become the next president after me, no one can answer that. This proves that the BJP has a striving internal democracy," Shah said. "In order to become the president of BJP, one has to follow the party's principles diligently, you don't have to belong from a royal family," he added. Shah further said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government promotes and support free trade and agriculture. (ANI)