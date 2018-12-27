Congress, AAP leaders indulge in Twitter war over alliance

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): The controversial resolution recently passed in Delhi assembly, seeking to strip former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi of Bharat Ratna award might have jeopardized the possibility of an alliance between Congress and AAP, former Union Minister Ajay Maken has said.

Maken, also Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president, took to Twitter, stating that the resolution passed in the assembly, involving former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's name, might have jeopardized the possibility of an alliance between the parties.

In response to Maken's tweet, AAP leader and member of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh retorted that the leaders of the party which has zero seats in the Delhi assembly are still arrogant. He said that if this continues and the lesson is not learnt, then the Congress would again be forfeited in the elections. The war of words Congress and AAP leaders erupted after the Delhi Assembly on December 21 passed a resolution demanding that Bharat Ratna awarded to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi be withdrawn over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AAP resolution, moved by MLA Jarnail Singh and passed by a voice vote in the Delhi Assembly, termed the anti-Sikh riots as an act of genocide. In reply to Singh's tweet, Maken on Wednesday posted a photograph of Somnath Bharti sitting behind Congress president Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Bandh protest, stating that Bharti endorsed the addition of remarks for taking back the Bharat Ratna award from Rajiv Gandhi. "So can AAP be trusted? Is this the alternate politics they promised," Maken asked. Recently, former Chief Minister Sheila Dixit had said Delhi party workers would honour the decision of alliance with the AAP if the high command decides so, but Maken is not in favour of an alliance with the AAP in Delhi. According to sources, the top leadership of two parties is keen to have an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)