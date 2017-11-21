Congress accuses BJP of giving 'political colour' to 'Padmavati' issue

[India], November 21 (ANI): The Congress party on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's claim that he would not allow 'Padmavati' movie to be released in the state.

Congress leader Raju Waghmare accused the BJP of giving "political colour" to the issue of 'Padmavati's release, and said, "Censor board is an autonomous body that can take the decision regarding what should be there in the film, and what should not, but BJP wants to take everything into its own hands, and that's why these kind of statement are being made by MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan."

On Monday, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that the upcoming film 'Padmavati' would not be allowed to release in the state unless the objectionable scenes were removed. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum-opus, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, has been mired in a slew of controversies for allegedly tampering with historical facts. (ANI)