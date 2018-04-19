Congress always trigger panic over non-issues, says Pradhan on Judge Loya verdict

[India], Apr. 19 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday slammed Congress over the apex court's verdict in Judge Loya's death case, stating that the grand old party always wants to trigger panic in the nation by creating a fuss over such issues.

Pradhan's statement comes hours after the Supreme Court dismissed pleas seeking probe in the case.

"Congress party always wants to trigger panic in the nation by creating a fuss over such issues. They have no morality left, therefore, expecting something out of such issues," Pradhan told ANI.

"There should be an end to the politics of rumours from the Congress party," Pradhan added. Earlier in the day, a bench of apex court headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra dismissed petitions seeking SIT probe into Justice Loya's death case, while ruling that he died of natural causes. The court further observed that the petitions were 'frivolous and motivated' and filed to settle political rivalry. Justice Loya was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, involving various police officers and Amit Shah, before his death in December 2014. As per the official records, Justice Loya died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur in 2014, a day after he attended wedding and reception of his colleague's daughter. Maharashtra-based journalist B.S. Lone and activist Tehseen Poonavala had filed independent pleas seeking a fair probe into his death alleging that he died under mysterious circumstances. (ANI)