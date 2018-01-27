Congress announces candidates' list for Tripura, Meghalaya

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday announced the list of selected candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Tripura and Meghalaya.

Out of the total 113 candidates announced so far, 56 of them have been selected as candidates in the Tripura elections, while another 57 candidates were selected in the Meghalaya elections.

The Congress has not yet announced the list of candidates for the Nagaland assembly elections.

Polling in Tripura will take place on February 18 and Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27 respectively.

The counting for all three states will be held on March 3. The terms of the Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura legislative assemblies will end on March 6, March 13 and March 14 respectively. (ANI)