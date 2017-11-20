Congress announces date for election of new party president, Rahul Gandhi set for elevation

(Image tweeted by @INCIndia)

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday held a meeting here which was aimed to discuss the elevation of Vice President Rahul Gandhi to the party's top post - the Congress President.

The meeting was attended by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh along with senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel, P. Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sushilkumar Shinde and Karan Singh.



Read: 6 hits of Rahul Gandhi The CWC, the party's highest decision-making body decided that the notification for the poll will be issued on December 1 and nomination can be filed on December 4. Voting will be held on December 16 and the counting of votes is schedule for December 19. On the last day of filing the nomination, if no other contestant files against Rahul Gandhi, then he will be declared President unopposed.

The party has time till December 31 to complete the entire organisational election process and submit the report to the Election Commission.

The Congress had earlier set a deadline to complete the organisational elections by October-end.