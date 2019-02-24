Congress announces organisational units for UP, Raj Babbar to head Election Committee

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): The Congress party has announced the formation of various committees for Uttar Pradesh in lieu of impending Lok Sabha elections and appointed UP Pradesh Congress Committee president Raj Babbar as the chairman of Election Committee.

The announcement was made on late Saturday evening, which stated that the Congress president Rahul Gandhi has approved formation of Election Committee, Campaign Committee, Election Strategy and Planning Committee, Co-ordination Committee, Manifesto Committee and Media and Publicity Committee for the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The 33-member Election Committee headed by Babbar also comprises a number of former ministers including Salman Khurshid, Jitin Prasad, RPN Singh, and Sriprakash Jaiswal, among others. Meanwhile, the Congress' Campaign Committee will be headed by Gajraj Singh, Manifesto Committee by Rashid Alvi, Media and Publicity Committee by Rajiv Shukla, Coordination Committee by Ajay Kumar Lallu and Election Strategy and Planning Committee by Salman Khurshid. Incidentally, newly-appointed general secretaries of UP East and UP West, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia, aren’t part of any of these committees. (ANI)