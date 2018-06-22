Congress appoints 3 new secretaries for Telangana

[India], June 21 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced the appointment of three new persons as the secretaries for the party's Telangana faction.

N Bose Raju, Sreenivasan Krishnan, and Saleem Ahmed have been appointed as the new secretaries for the Congress in the state.

The appointments were announced as Satish Jarkiholi is set to step down as the Secretary of the Telangana Congress.

In a press note issues by Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, the Party acknowledged the hard work of Jarkiholi. (ANI)