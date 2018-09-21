Congress appoints new president for West Bengal unit

[India], Sept 21 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appointed Somendra Nath Mitra as West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president.

According to a statement of the All India Congress Committee on Friday, the Congress president has made 11 organisational appointments in the state of West Bengal with immediate effect.

In the latest appointments, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is appointed as the chairman of the Campaign Committee while Pradip Bhattacharya is made the chairman of the Coordination Committee.

Rahul Gandhi has also appointed four working presidents in the state including Sankar Malakar, Nepal Mahato, Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury and Deepa Dasmunsi. On September 15, the Gandhi scion appointed P Chidambaram as chairman of the Manifesto committee and Rajeev Gowda as convener in a series of fresh organisational appointments at the national level. (ANI)